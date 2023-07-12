SME stocks on fire today

Photo: TBS

The shares of small-cap companies at the prime bourse reported a sharp rise on Wednesday.

All the 15 SME stocks at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) trading board rose by 2-10%

DSMEX, the small-cap index at the separate platform of the premier bourse, surged by 6.5% to 1534 till 12.10 pm.

The index fell below the 1000 points mark earlier this year as a writ petition for letting small investors trade in the SME platform was failing.

The writ petitioner did not succeed. Only the investors having securities worth at least Tk20 lakh at the end of every quarter are eligible for trading SME stocks for the next three months.

However, it seems large investors now are okay without the retail participation to look for capital gains at small cap stocks while the blue chip ones are mostly in hibernation at the floor prices.

DSMEX was at around 2000 points in September last year.