SME index at DSE jumps over 6% today

Stocks

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:25 pm

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Following the previous trading session, the index of SME platform companies at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped by 6.54% on Sunday (2 April).

DSMEX at the SME platform has increased by 74 points to reach 1203.80 points, and turnover also jumped by 150% to Tk7.84 crore.

Earlier, in the previous trading session on Thursday (30 March), the DSMEX increased by 37.98 points or 3.47%, and the turnover was Tk3.14 crore.

Out of the traded stocks, 12 scrips advanced and 1 scrip declined, and no scrips remained unchanged.

Krishibid Seed Limited was the top gainer list on Sunday, it gained 10% to Tk25.30 each share, followed by Krishibid Feed by 10% to Tk19.80 each, and Achia Sea Foods by 9.96% to Tk26.50 each.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

