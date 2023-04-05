Small-cap stocks lead DSE gainers on Wednesday

The small-cap show continued on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

Six of the top ten gainers on Wednesday (5 April) - Intech Ltd, Rahim Textile, Sonali Aansh, Gemini Sea Food, Imam Button and AMCL Pran are small-cap stocks.

This left most of the large-cap companies hibernating on the floor prices, or inching down above floor, smart money has been chasing and popping up the share prices of companies that have low market capitalisations.

The small-cap stocks' price decline over the first three months of the year created some headroom for rallies.

However, analysts were increasingly concerned about sharp price hikes in shares of some struggling companies only because of the small-cap catalyst.

Aamra Network, Eastern Housing, Genex Infosys were in the top ten gainers list.

AMCL Pran took a 3.76% gain to be at the tenth spot, while Intech topped with 9.83% gains.

Midland Bank shares gained 5.88% to be in the sixth spot.

Intech, Rahim Textile, Sonali Aansh, Gemini Sea Food had no seller during the closing bell as their prices hit the upper ceiling for the day.