Small-cap stocks lead DSE gainers on Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

Small-cap stocks lead DSE gainers on Wednesday

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:12 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

The small-cap show continued on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today. 

Six of the top ten gainers on Wednesday (5 April) - Intech Ltd, Rahim Textile, Sonali Aansh, Gemini Sea Food, Imam Button and AMCL Pran are small-cap stocks.

This left most of the large-cap companies hibernating on the floor prices, or inching down above floor, smart money has been chasing and popping up the share prices of companies that have low market capitalisations.

The small-cap stocks' price decline over the first three months of the year created some headroom for rallies.

However, analysts were increasingly concerned about sharp price hikes in shares of some struggling companies only because of the small-cap catalyst.  

Aamra Network, Eastern Housing, Genex Infosys were in the top ten gainers list.

AMCL Pran took a 3.76% gain to be at the tenth spot, while Intech topped with 9.83% gains.

Midland Bank shares gained 5.88% to be in the sixth spot.

Intech, Rahim Textile, Sonali Aansh, Gemini Sea Food had no seller during the closing bell as their prices hit the upper ceiling for the day. 

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

30m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka