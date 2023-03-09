Small-cap stocks at DSE gain today

When the majority of the mid-cap stocks were faced with profit-booking pressure on Thursday, some of the small-cap companies emerged as top gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Shyampur Sugar, Imam Button, and Zeal Bangla Sugar saw an 8% hike in their stock prices by 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, non-life insurer Dhaka Insurance in continuation of its rally gained by 9.47% to reach TK69.3 per share.

BDCom Online, ADN Telecom, Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics, RD Food, Central Insurance and Aamra Networks also secured places on the top ten gainers' list.

Aamra Networks gained by 2.97% to rise to the tenth spot during the session as the indices were facing corrections.