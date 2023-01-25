Singer incurs loss in second half of 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 07:07 pm

Representational Image.
Representational Image.

To cope with soaring inflation, consumers have tightened their purses – they are now spending mainly on essential goods rather than home appliances. That is why Singer Bangladesh Limited could not meet the expected sales target, which caused the company to incur a loss of Tk16 crore in the July-December quarter of 2022.

The multinational electronics and home appliances company cited in its financial statement that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has depressed the prospects of a post-pandemic recovery.

Economic activities remained slow as freight, energy and food price shocks continued to inflict adverse impact. These have been further fuelled by the significant depreciation of taka against the US dollar.

However, the significant cost hike could not be adjusted with the selling prices. The competition was not supporting the full-scale price increase, as competitors were not re-acting in line with expectations, the report also said.

As a result, the company lost more than 5% gross margin, which led to a loss in the second half of the last year.

Besides, it also declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2022, which is the lowest in its history.

At the end of last year, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.73, which was 86% lower than the previous year.

To approve the audited financial statement and dividend it will conduct the annual general meeting (AGM) on 11 April this year. And the record date is 16 February for the AGM.

Singer was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 1983. Following the founding Dutch family's divestment, Singer came under the control of its Turkish acquirer Arcelik in 2019.

The company's share price now remains stuck at the floor price of Tk151.90 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

