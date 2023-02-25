Shipping Corporation's profit surges 12% in Oct-Dec

State-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's (BSC) earnings per share (EPS) rose by 12% in the October-December quarter of FY2022-23.

During the quarter, its EPS stood at Tk4.43, which was Tk3.94 during the same time a year ago.

At the end of the first half of FY2023, its EPS was Tk8.41, a figure 2% higher than the previous year during the same period.

In the last week, it was the top traded share in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) with a turnover value of Tk76 crore.

However, its share price fell by 4.47% to close at Tk132.40 throughout last week at the DSE.