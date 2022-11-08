Shasha Denims incurs Tk122cr losses for closed power plant

Stocks

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Shasha Denims incurs Tk122cr losses for closed power plant

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Shasha Denims incurs Tk122cr losses for closed power plant

Shasha Denims Limited incurred losses worth Tk122 crore in fiscal 2021-22 due to the shutdown of its power plant despite making a profit of Tk40 crore in its clothing business.

Finally, the company's net loss in the last financial year stood at Tk81 crore, with earnings per share (EPS) turning negative to Tk5.75, according to the auditor.

However, the company's consolidated profit was Tk1.02 per share in the previous financial year.

The company had reported that its net profit stood at Tk14 crore in the financial year of 2020-21.

Sources said Energis Power Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary company of Shasha Denims, signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on 28 December, 2008 for a three-year term to provide 55MW of net electricity.

Commissioned on 10 January 2010, the 55-megawatt (MW) power plant started commercial operations from 6 May of the same year and supplied power to the national grid.

The plant has remained closed since July 2019 after the expiration of its power purchase agreement with the government. So, the company wants to sell the power plant as per its net asset value.  For this, Shasha Denims, in its next annual general meeting, will take approval from its shareholders.

Despite the loss, the company has decided to give 10% cash dividends to its shareholders in the last financial year.

Shasha Denims convened the Annual General Meeting virtually on 20 December to get approval for the annual audit report for the year ended 2022 and declared a 10% cash dividend for the shareholders.

Meanwhile, the company's share price has been stuck at the floor price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange since 15 September. The price of its shares now stands at Tk27.  

Top News

Shasha Denims

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

12h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

15h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

15h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

7h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

9h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation