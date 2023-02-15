Shamim Enterprise completes transfer of Sea Pearl shares to Sundarban Eco Resorts

Stocks

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Shamim Enterprise completes transfer of Sea Pearl shares to Sundarban Eco Resorts

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:19 pm
Shamim Enterprise completes transfer of Sea Pearl shares to Sundarban Eco Resorts

Shamim Enterprise has completed transferring its holdings in the Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, a listed firm in the stock market, to Sundarban Eco Resorts, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday (15 February). 

Shamim Enterprise, a non-listed firm and the mother company of Sea Pearl Beach Resort, holds around 4.88 crore shares, or 40.40% of the company located in Cox's Bazar.

Sea Pearl got the stock market regulator's nod on 29 January to transfer the shares outside the trading system of exchange.

On 9 February, the company said, the share transfer was supposed to complete within 30 working days.

Each share of Sea Pearl Beach Resort, which is known as Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort, was traded at Tk277 on Wednesday.

According to sources, after transferring the shares of the company, the Sea Pearl Beach Resort may acquire Shamim Enterprise, which has been engaged in the construction business since 1984, for the expansion of its business nature.

Shamim Enterprise to transfer its 40% stake in Sea Pearl to Sundarban Eco Resort  

When the Shamim Enterprise will be free after transferring shares, the Sea Pearl Beach Resort's management has the plan to acquire it, but the acquisition is yet to be finalized as there are many processes to complete, say sources.

Sea Pearl Sundarban Eco Resort operates a place for recreation purposes at Batiaghata in Khulna, where the company has planned to build a five-star hotel in the future.

Then, after receiving the shares, the Sundarban Eco Resort will sit on the board of the Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa as a sponsor.

Sea Pearl Resort got listed on the stock exchanges in 2019 by raising Tk15 crore from the stock market.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in fiscal 2019-20, the company incurred a loss due to fewer guests in the hotel, as well as loan repayment.

Besides the hotel business, the Sea Pearl has started a new business to operate a passenger cruise ship tour package program based on the Khulna-Sundarban-Khulna route.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a 44% growth in revenue from guests and a 119% growth in profit over the previous fiscal year.

The company will pay a 15% cash dividend only to general shareholders.

Shamim Enterprise / Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Limited / Sundarban Eco Resorts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms