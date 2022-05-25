Shakib’s gold trading firms’ explanation satisfies BSEC

Stocks

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Shakib’s gold trading firms’ explanation satisfies BSEC

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is satisfied with the clarifications and explanations from Reliable Commodities Exchange Company and Buraq Commodities Exchange Company owned by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

The securities regulator on 16 May asked the two firms to explain their positions regarding the confusion that emerged due to the name and nature of their business.

A basket of commodities, if traded in a fashion of futures contracts, must be done through licenced commodities brokers under the umbrella of a licenced commodities exchange and according to law, BSEC is the authority to issue the licences, while it is yet to provide any in the country.

The firms of Shakib explained their position to the BSEC and the regulator is satisfied that they are not engaged in any futures contract.

The commission in its letter to the companies on Wednesday said the firms must seek its approval before launching any commodity futures contract and that must be done through an approved commodities exchange.

The regulator also suggested the two firms exclude the wording "Commodities Exchange" from their name since it creates confusion about their business nature.

A commodities exchange hosts the trading of standardised commodities contracts, while brokers facilitate the trades on behalf of the buyer and seller.

Shakib's two firms offer customers to buy imported gold bars, which is convenient for the non-users of the precious metal who want to hold it as a stable asset class to park their idle money into.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange is going to launch the country's first commodities exchange.

Top News

Shakib al Hasan / Gold Traders / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

12h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

13h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

48m | Videos
Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

3h | Videos
Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

3h | Videos
Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh