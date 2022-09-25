Shakib's firm wants to be a market maker

Stocks

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 11:06 pm

Related News

Shakib's firm wants to be a market maker

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 11:06 pm
Shakib&#039;s firm wants to be a market maker

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Holdings Limited, with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for the market maker licence, according to sources at the securities regulator.

The company applied for the licence on 8 May, said sources, adding the DSE has sent the application after initial verification to the BSEC for final approval.

Monarch Holdings is a listed brokerage house at both Dhaka and Chattogram bourses. Bangladesh T20 cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan is the chairman of the company. 

According to the application, Monarch Holdings wants to be the market maker "to support" the share market.     

Market makers help keep the market functioning, meaning if someone wants to sell a bond, they are there to buy it. Similarly, if someone wants to buy a stock, they are there to have that stock available to sell to you.

Market makers are useful because they are always ready to buy and sell as long as the investor is willing to pay a specific price.

Be Rich Ltd, a stock broker of Chittagong Stock Exchange, got approval as the country's first market maker for the stock market in 2021. Subsequently, Green Delta Securities got approval as the second market maker.  

Apart from Monarch, the securities regulator currently has two applications from    ICB Securities Trading Company Limited and Sohel Securities.

According to the BSEC (market maker) rules, a registered market maker shall conduct market operations with utmost integrity, honesty, skill and devotion. A firm will get the approval for one year and all their accounts will be preserved for ten years. Authorised market makers shall take necessary steps to ensure liquidity and fair pricing of securities or shares.

Recently, Shakib and his Monarch Holdings made the headlines for reported stock manipulation.  

 

Top News

Shakib al Hasan / Monarch Holdings Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

16h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

3h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

6h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

6h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh