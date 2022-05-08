Shahjalal Islami Bank to issue Tk500cr bond

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:55 pm

The issuance will require approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited wants to raise Tk500 crore by issuing a third mudaraba subordinated bond and the proceeds will be regarded as Tier-II capital of the issuer, which will help the private sector lender fulfil its Basel-III requirement.

The issuance will require approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Bank, according to Sunday's stock exchange filings.

In September last year, the private lender raised Tk500 crore by issuing a perpetual bond to strengthen its additional tier-1 capital.

The perpetual bond is also being traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) debt board. Shahjalal Islami Bank's bond was traded at Tk4,512 each against its face value of Tk5,000.

Meanwhile, the bank's shares were traded at Tk20.10 each on Sunday on DSE, which was 0.98% lower than the previous session.

Besides, the bank revealed its first quarter financial statement for 2022 on 5 May on the DSE website. It reported that its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) were Tk0.98, which was 58% higher than the previous year in the same period.

The bank said in a statement that the EPS substantially increased compared to the same period of last year due to an increase in the net investment income, income from investments in shares and securities, commission, exchange and brokerage and other operating income.

Earlier, it had paid 10% cash and 5% stock dividends to the shareholders for last year when it posted 35% year-on-year EPS growth.

Beat the heat with smart workwear

9h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

13h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

13h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

1d | Panorama

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

3h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

3h | Videos
Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

3h | Videos
Tagore’s 161st birthday today

Tagore’s 161st birthday today

4h | Videos

