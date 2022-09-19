Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam gets dividend 28 years after death

Rafiqul Islam
19 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:08 pm

Twenty-eight years after her death, Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam is getting a dividend against an investment she had made in a company named The Engineers Limited.

The authorities of the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund will hand over the unclaimed dividend of Tk1,40,000 to her son Saif Imam Zamir at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Tuesday.

A total of 42 investors of different companies will receive their unclaimed dividends of Tk70 lakh at the event, at which Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Capital Market Stabilisation Fund Chairman Nojibur Rahman will be present, among others.

"The Engineers Limited was transferred to the OTC market in 2009. The company kept the unclaimed dividends of investors in its own bank account. After the formation of the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund last year, the company was asked to deposit the unclaimed dividends to the Fund and they did so. We then came to know that there are some dividends for Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam," Monowar Hossain, managing director of the CMSF, told The Business Standard.

"Therefore, we have taken initiatives to hand over the dividends to the investors or their successors," he added.

Born in Murshidabad of West Bengal, India in 1929, Jahanara Imam is widely known for her famous book "Ekattorer Dinguli". She was also an academic and coordinator of the Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee.

In 1971, his eldest son Shafi Imam Rumi participated in the Liberation War and after several successful guerilla operations, he was detained and killed by the Pakistani army. 

After the independence of the country, Rumi's friends hailed his mother, Jahanara Imam, as "Shaheed Janani" or mother of all freedom fighters.

Jahanara Imam died on 26 June 1994.

Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam

Comments

