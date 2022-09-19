'Shaheed Janani' Jahanara Imam to get dividend 28 years after death 

Twenty-eight years after her death, 'Shaheed Janani' (mother of martyrs) Jahanara Imam is getting a dividend against an investment she made in a company named "The Engineers Limited".

She will receive about Tk1.40 lakh as dividend from the company listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company is currently in the Over the Counter Market (OTC).

After her death in 1994, the dividend remained in the company account.

The dividend will be deposited in the bank account of her youngest son, Saif Imam Jami, as her successor.

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam and Chairman of Capital Market Stability Fund (CMSF) Nojibur Rahman will hand over the dividend cheque through a ceremony at Intercontinental Hotel on Tuesday (19 September).