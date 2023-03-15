Sena Kalyan Insurance shares fall by 3.64% despite declaring 12% dividend

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 11:45 am

Sena Kalyan Insurance shares fall by 3.64% despite declaring 12% dividend

The shares of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited fell by 3.64% during Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) opening session on Wednesday (15 march) despite it declaring a 12% cash dividend for 2022.

According to the company's statement filed to the DSE, its earnings per share dropped by 25% to Tk2.86 when compared to previous year figures.

Besides, an increase in the number of shares available also triggered the fall.

As per market insiders, the declared dividend for 2022 was same as the year before. This made the investors disappointed thus they started letting go o their shares.

At the end of the early one-hour session, its shares traded at Tk50.20 each, where its opening price was Tk52.20.

sena kalyan insurance / stocks / share market

