Sena Kalyan Insurance sees 33% EPS drop in H1

Stocks

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 08:58 pm

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company reported a 33% drop in its earnings per share (EPS) in the first half of 2022, compared to the same six months of the previous year.

From January to June of 2022, its EPS declined to Tk1.85 from Tk2.75 in the same period of 2021.

Also, in the second quarter alone, its EPS fell by 27% to Tk0.91 from Tk1.25 in the April to June period of 2021.

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company got listed on the stock exchanges in 2021. It raised Tk16 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to invest in government Treasury bonds, capital market listed securities, lands and Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs).

The firm had issued 1.6 crore ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each under the fixed price method.

Sena Kalyan Insurance is a fourth-generation life insurance company which was established in 2013.

It is engaged in fire, marine, engineering, motor, aviation, and miscellaneous accident insurance business.

Sena Kalyan shares closed at Tk45.30 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

