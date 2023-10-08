Sell off continues, DSEX down to 53-day low

Stocks

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 11:46 pm

Related News

Sell off continues, DSEX down to 53-day low

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 11:46 pm
Graph: TradingView
Graph: TradingView

Sell pressure at both the bourses continued on Sunday as the recent tightening of monetary policy by the central bank added to the investors' woes amid the prevailing economic and political concerns.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted by 24.5 points on Sunday and settled at 6,237, which was the lowest since the last 53 days.

The port-city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in the red terrain. The selected indices (CSCX) and All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined by 32.8 and 54.3 points to close at 11,046 and 18,477 respectively.

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities said the market experienced a downward trend throughout the session as investors continued to offload their holdings in order to protect their funds and minimise their losses from the ailing market.

Meanwhile, investor participation remained sluggish as most investors preferred to remain on the sidelines. The DSE turnover fell by 5.6% to Tk367 crore on Sunday compared to the previous trading session.

On the sectoral front, general insurance contributed the highest 21.8% to the day's turnover, followed by food and allied adding 17.1%, and travel adding 9.4%.

Almost all the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which, general insurance saw the highest price correction of 4.2%, followed by IT losing 2.6%, and services losing 1.6%.

On the other hand, only tannery exhibited a positive return, that too, a meagre 0.1%.

Out of the 392 issues traded, 13 advanced, 134 declined and 245 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

4h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

15h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

14h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

3h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

4h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

12h | TBS Career