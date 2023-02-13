Sea Pearl tops block market turnover chart

Stocks

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 04:38 pm

Sea Pearl Beach Resorts topped the turnover chart of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) block market on Monday (13 February).

A total of 198 trades took place in the block market on the day generating Tk42.8 crore in turnover. Of this, 29 trades of Sea Pearl Beach Resorts generated Tk12.9 crore.  

A total of  4.77 lakh shares of Sea Pearl Beach Resorts were traded at a price range between Tk259.8 to Tk285, while the closing price of the stock was Tk288.4.

In a similar fashion, 2.85 lakh Alhaj Textile shares worth Tk3.89 crore were traded at Tk132.1-Tk144.1 while in the public market the stock closed at Tk149.6.

In a single trade, 5.5 lakh shares of Power Grid worth Tk2.15 crore were traded at Tk57.4, while in the public market shares of the state-owned power transmission company were stuck at the floor price of Tk52.4 for more than four months.

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, which have been bouncing up and coming back to the floor price of TK146.2 for the last few sessions, had four block trades worth TK3.13 crore at a price range of Tk142 to Tk146.5.

On the other hand, shares of Square Pharmaceuticals, which were stuck on the floor price of Tk209.8 apiece, had 38 block market trades worth Tk2.64 crore and the block prices ranged between Tk202.3 to Tk205.

Block trades take place beyond the regular trading screen and the regulator is allowing block trades at up to 10% lower or higher than the previous closing price.

Stocks stuck at floor price can also be traded up to 10% lower, however, the block market does not host any trade worth less than Tk5 lakh.

Bangladesh Finance, Beacon Pharma, Grameenphone and Renata were among the top ten block market stocks.

