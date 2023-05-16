Sea Pearl investors’ capital erodes 38% in 11 days

Having had a 600% rally in the first ten months of the fiscal year, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Ltd shares are in free fall now.

In a matter of 11 working days, the hospitality company lost 38% of its market capitalisation despite its quarterly earnings rising sharply.

On 25 April, the stock closed at Tk299.1 apiece at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), and a free fall since then brought it down to Tk175 on Monday. The buyers at the eleventh hour pulled the price up to over Tk200 and let the average closing price settle at Tk184.3.

The stock rose from Tk44 to more than Tk320 over the period of July 2022 to April 2023 as the company was reporting a post-pandemic turnaround in its business at Cox's Bazar sea beach. Also, the expectation for added revenue after the proposed acquisition of one-third stake at a construction sister concern only kept fueling the stock price.

The company posted nearly nine times earnings per share (EPS) for the January-March quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, which helped the EPS for the first nine months of the fiscal year to grow to Tk6.63 from Tk1.07 a year ago.

However, it appeared to have not been enough to back up the already skyrocketed price. And, seeing opportunities in other stocks, some investors preferred profit booking.

In a week after the latest quarterly earnings, Sea Pearl shares nosedived.

The company was in a legal battle with the state-owned Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) as it sought interest waiver against its Tk325 crore convertible corporate bond, citing business losses in the pandemic and also during the construction of the marine drive.

ICB waived Tk28.85 crore in interest, according to the auditor of the company, while the company wanted more and the matter remained sub judice.

Sea Pearl also has an over Tk28 crore value added tax (VAT) dispute with the revenue authority and the company's writ petition in this regard was sub judice, according to the auditor's note.

Out of all the shares, sponsor-directors own 46.83%, institutional investors 25.91% and the general public 27.26%, according to the DSE.