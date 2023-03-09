Sea Pearl gets new director

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited, a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar and a listed firm on the stock market, got a newly nominated director on its board. Nasima Akter Mila, a representative of Seapearl Sundarban Eco Resort will sit on the board of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Ltd.

Earlier, in January this year, Sea Pearl Beach Resort had secured the nod of the securities regulator to transfer its 40% stake held by Shamim Enterprise to Sea Pearl Sundarban Eco Resort, which is owned by the same management.

Shamim Enterprise, a non-listed firm and the mother company of Sea Pearl Beach Resort, holds around 4.88 crore shares, or 40.40% of the company.

Sea Pearl Sundarban Eco Resort operates a place for recreation purposes at Batiaghata in Khulna, where the company has planned to build a five-star hotel in future.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited started its commercial operation in 2015 to carry out the resort and hotel business.

The company got listed on the stock exchanges in 2019 by raising Tk15 crore from the stock market.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in fiscal 2019-20, the company incurred a loss due to fewer guests in the hotel, as well as loan repayment.

Besides the hotel business, Sea Pearl has started a new business to operate a passenger cruise ship tour package programme based on the Khulna-Sundarban-Khulna route.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a 44% growth in revenue from guests and a 119% growth in profit over the previous fiscal year.