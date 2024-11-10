Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurs loss in Q1 of FY24

Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurred a loss of Tk12.73 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year of 2024-25.

Its revenue also dropped by 84% to Tk9.56 crore in the July-September period, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, according to the company's financial statement.

At the end of September, the company's loss per share stood at Tk1.05.

Sea Pearl's shares closed at Tk35.20 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today (10 November), dropping by 4.35% from the previous session.