Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurs loss in Q1 of FY24

Stocks

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurs loss in Q1 of FY24

The company's revenue also dropped by 84% to Tk9.56 crore in the July-September period

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:26 pm
Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurs loss in Q1 of FY24

Sea Pearl Beach Resort incurred a loss of Tk12.73 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year of 2024-25.

Its revenue also dropped by 84% to Tk9.56 crore in the July-September period, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, according to the company's financial statement.

At the end of September, the company's loss per share stood at Tk1.05.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sea Pearl's shares closed at Tk35.20 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today (10 November), dropping by 4.35% from the previous session.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

4h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

23h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

2h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

4h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

4h | Videos
Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

5h | Videos