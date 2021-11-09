SCL Advisory to distribute DSE data globally

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 05:02 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

SCL Advisory Limited has been appointed by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to support the major bourse with their data business globally.

SCL Advisory recently signed an agreement with the Dhaka-based bourse in this regard, reads a press statement on Tuesday.

DSE Managing Director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, and the SCL Managing Director Selloua Chakri signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday in Manchester, UK.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, DSE Chairman Eunusur Rahaman, Director Shakil Rizvi, General Manager Asadur Rahman, Deputy General Manager Shafikul Islam Bhuian, Assistant General Manager Ruhul Amin and Manager Md Shahadat Hossain were present at the signing ceremony among others.

Following other stock exchanges in the world, the DSE began selling its elaborated data a few years ago to the users including analysts, researchers, investment firms and the media houses.

SCL Advisory is a strategic consultancy firm that focuses on capital market development and providing data services to various institutions.
 

