SBAC Bank starts trading in capital market

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has started trading in the capital market today.

Chairman of the bank S M Amzad Hossain and Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Tariq Amin Bhuyan took part in the bell ringing ceremony on Wednesday morning, says a press release.

Earlier, an agreement was signed between Dhaka Stock Exchange and SBAC Bank Ltd for listing in the capital market.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of SBAC Bank and Abdul Latif, chief regulatory officer of DSE signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

