SBAC Bank profit jumps 130% in April-June

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank's net profit jumped 130% in the April-June quarter of this year as provision requirements against classified loans decreased.

During the quarter, its earnings per share was Tk0.23, which was Tk0.10 a year ago at the same time.

At the end of the first half of this year, its earnings per share increased to Tk0.41 from Tk0.31 in the previous year at the same time.

Its share was traded on the floor price at Tk10.50 each on Wednesday at the Dhaka bourse.