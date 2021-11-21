Sales decline drags down Wata Chemical’s profit

R evenue was Tk56.98cr

Sales of 3 major products decline d

Net profit was Tk9.10cr

Production continued as per buyers ' demand

Declared a 30% cash dividend

Wata Chemical Limited, a producer and seller of a variety of acids, witnessed a 24% profit decline in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

During FY21, the company had revenue of Tk56.98 crore, a 26% fall from Tk77.05 crore in the previous year.

Consequently, its net profit dropped to Tk9.10 crore compared to the previous year.

The sales of the company's three major products decreased during the pandemic and it has managed to continue with 70% of production as per the demand of buyers.

Wata Chemical produces aluminium and zinc sulphate, magnesium sulphate, sulphuric acid, basic chrome powder, and linear alkyl benzene sulphonic acid.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, sales of sulphuric acid increased but that of aluminium sulphate, zinc sulphate, and magnesium sulphate decreased.

The company also declared a 30% cash dividend for its shareholders in the last fiscal.

It's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 30 December 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 8 December.

The company's earnings per share were Tk6.14 and the net asset value per share was Tk60.22 as of 30 June 2021.

Ali Ahsan, the chief financial officer of Wata Chemical said, the company was unable to continue consistency in the sales and production processes due to the pandemic.

He said, some major product demand also declined during the year as buyers cancelled orders.

On the other hand, raw material and freight costs went up by 60 to 70% internationally due to the crisis of containers, he added.

Wata Chemical Limited was incorporated in 1981 and was listed on the stock exchanges in 1992.

But due to non-compliance with listing regulations, it was relegated to the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

After returning to the mainboard, it made good profits.

As of 31 October 2021, sponsors and directors jointly held 36.41%, institutions 37.19%, and the general public held 26.40% shares in the company.