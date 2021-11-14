Saif Powertec posts 40.5% year-on-year earnings growth for Jul-Sep quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:40 pm

Saif Powertec posts 40.5% year-on-year earnings growth for Jul-Sep quarter

Saif Powertec’s earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of this fiscal year stood at Tk0.52, which was Tk0.32 in the same quarter of last year

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Saif Powertec posts 40.5% year-on-year earnings growth for Jul-Sep quarter

Saif Powertec Limited, the operator of Chattogram Port, posted 40.5% year-on-year earnings growth for the July-September quarter.

The company's revenue and profits have been on the rise for the last one year as activities in Chattogram Port have been increasing since the first wave of Covid-19.  

Saif Powertec's earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of this fiscal year stood at Tk0.52, which was Tk0.32 in the same quarter of last year.

At the end of September, its net asset value per share stood at Tk17.64.

Saif Powertec stocks closed at Tk44.2 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

