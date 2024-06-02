Saied Mahmud Zubayer appointed as Global Council of CGIA Institute member

Stocks

BSS
02 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:18 pm

Saied Mahmud Zubayer, head of Issue Marketing, Promotion and Debt Market Development, Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC, has been appointed as a member of the Global Council of CGIA Institute, USA.

He has been appointed as a member of the Global Council of the "CGIA Institute" for a term of three years through the official order of the CGIA Institute.

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognized professional organization of finance and investment professionals that sets global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry, with its headquarters in the United States.

CGIA Network Bangladesh is managing all activities in Bangladesh under the supervision of CGIA Institute, USA.  Note that Saied Mahmud Zubayer was the founder president of CGIA Network Bangladesh.

The institute offers the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) designation and the CGIA Foundation Program (CFP) certificate, which is recognized in more than 100 countries worldwide.

