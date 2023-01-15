Safko Spinning's stock dividend rejected

Stocks

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Safko Spinning's stock dividend rejected

It had recommended 2% cash and 1% stock dividends for FY22

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 10:17 pm
Safko Spinning&#039;s stock dividend rejected

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has turned down the proposal of Safko Spinning Mills to issue a 1% stock dividend for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The company had recommended 2% cash and 1% stock dividends for FY22.

An official of the company, on condition of anonymity, said the regulator has rejected the stock dividend because the company does not have enough retained earnings.

Safko Spinning Mills manufactures and exports cotton yarn, polyester, cotton blended yarn, synthetic yarn, etc.

The firm was listed on the stock exchanges in 2000. In January 2009, its production stopped owing to big losses in the two prior consecutive years.

The company then resumed production in May 2010.

In the July to September quarter of the fiscal 2022-23, the company had a negative retained earnings of Tk21.49 crore.

During the period, its revenue increased to Tk13.44 crore from Tk12.94 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, and its net loss stood at Tk48 lakh, which was Tk60 lakh profit in the same quarter of FY22.

Its loss per share stood at Tk0.16 and net asset value per share at Tk21.28.

As of 30 November 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 30%, institutions 3.40%, and the general investors 66.60% shares in the company.

The last trading price of each share of the company was Tk25 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Top News

Safko Spinning Mills / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

15h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

19h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

19h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

19h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

12h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

13h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC