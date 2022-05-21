S Alam Steels share soars amid bearish market

Stocks

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

S Alam Steels share soars amid bearish market

Shares of the company rose 10% to touch the circuit breaker on Thursday

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 09:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited's share price jumped 35% without any reason in the last five trading sessions when the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) suffered a 307-point drop.

No official of the company was available to comment on this matter.

According to officials at several brokerage firms, a group of investors are investing in the stock. It is seen twice a year. And at this point, the share price jumps up. But there is no reason behind it. However, there are still no complaints about whether there is manipulation.

Shares of the company rose 10% to touch the circuit breaker on Thursday, the last working day of the week. So for most of the day, its shares were not traded.

Although there were many buyers for its shares, there were no sellers. The closing price of the shares was Tk33 on the country's premier bourse.

An official at another brokerage firm said some investors were buying and selling the company's shares in collaboration.

"They trade shares in the large amounts. Many are attracted to it. Cashing in on this opportunity, they raise share prices by creating an artificial crisis," he added.

The company already published the financial report for the first three-quarters of FY2022 on the DSE website. However, the report stated that the company's revenue and profits have declined.

In the July-March period of FY2022, its revenue fell by 20% to Tk339 crore and profit dropped by 44% to Tk5.85 crore compared to the previous year in the same period.

The company noted in the financial statement that, profit decreased due to a drop in revenue and an increase in the provision of tax.

According to its financial statement, sales of the company's CI Sheet, or corrugated tin, fell 45% during the period. More than 50% of the company's total sales come from corrugated tin.

However, an official at the company said on condition of anonymity that although the sales of CI Sheet have decreased, the sales of CR Coil have increased. The demand for corrugated tin is decreasing.

Meanwhile, the company has been paying a cash dividend of 10% to investors since fiscal 2015-16. Moreover, its business has not done well in the last two financial years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Economy

S Alam Group / Dhaka Stock Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

8h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

12h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

2h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

2h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature