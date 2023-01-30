S Alam Steels earnings jumped by 500% in October-December

Stocks

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:49 pm

S Alam Steels earnings jumped by 500% in October-December

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:49 pm
Photo: Collected from S Alam group website
Photo: Collected from S Alam group website

S Alam Group's concern S Alam Cold Rolled Steel's earnings per share (EPS) jumped year-on-year by 500% to Tk0.18 in the October-December quarter of FY2023.

At the end of the first half of this fiscal year, its EPS was Tk0.30, which was Tk0.21 a year ago.

But the company suffers from a net operating cash flow crisis due to decreased cash collection from the customers and increased payment to the suppliers.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2022-23, its net operating cash flow per share was Tk24.44 negative.

Besides, its board of directors also decided to purchase land with a cost of Tk18.81 crore at Chattogram for the future expansion of the business.

Despite the stellar growth in earnings, its share price remained stuck on the floor price at Tk33.30 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

Top News

S Alam / S Alam Cold Rolled Steel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

7h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

1h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

2h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

4h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund