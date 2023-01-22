S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, Crown Cement among 31 companies dropped from DSEX

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited, Crown Cement with 29 other securities have been dropped while seven other entities have been added to Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index – DSEX, effective from Sunday (22 January).

The DSE index committee recently completed the annual rebalancing – taking into account different indicators such as free float shares and market cap – as per the S&P Dow Jones Index methodology.

The 31 companies that have been dropped are - S Alam Cold Rolled, Crown Cement, Golden Son, Imam Button, Zeal Bangla Sugar, Libra Infusions, Rahim Textile, Tosrifa Industries, Phoenix Finance, Atlas Bangladesh, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning, Usmania Glass, Legacy Footwear, Shepherd Industries, Premier Leasing, Meghna Pet Industries, Zahintex Industries, National Life Insurance, Dulamia Cotton, Savar Refractories, United Finance, United Insurance,) Zaheen Spinning, Renwick Jajneswar, First Finance, Daffodil Computers, Fareast Finance, Familytex, Global Heavy Chemicals, Prime Insurance and Meghna Condensed Milk.

Meanwhile, the securities that have been added to DSEX are – BD Thai Food, ACME Pesticides, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Union Insurance, C & A Textiles, Meghna Insurance and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Corporation.

With the latest development, the total number of companies in the DSEX now stands at 316.

Seeking anonymity, while speaking with The Business Standard, a DSE official said that any changes in the share prices of the dropped companies will not affect the DSEX.