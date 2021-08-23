Rupali Life declares 15% dividend for 2020

Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited has recommended a 15% dividend (13% cash and 2% stock) for its shareholders for the period from January to December 2020.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting on Sunday.

To secure approval of the declared dividend, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 October 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 23 September.

The company is engaged in life insurance business mainly in individual life and Islami individual life insurance business. It also operates non-traditional micro life insurance also.

In the second quarter (April to June) 2021, the life revenue has increased Tk55 lakh while its total life fund was Tk506.88 crore.

In January to June 2021, its life revenue increased to Tk1.78 crore.

The company was listed on stock exchanges in 2009. Its paid-up capital is Tk29.43 crore.

Sponsors and directors jointly hold 32.07% shares, institute 9.51%, and general investors hold 58.42% of the company.

The last share price of the company at DSE was Tk77.70 on Monday.