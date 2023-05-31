Rupali Bank's profit jumps 81% in Jan-Mar

State-owned Rupali Bank's profit jumped by 81% over the January-March quarter of this year compared to last year at the same time, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange filing.

During the first quarter of 2023, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.38, which was Tk0.21 a year ago during the same period.

However, its consolidated net operating cash flow per share was Tk3.74 negative.

The bank explained that earnings per share has increased due to a surge in the total operating income and net operating cash flow per share has decreased due to an increase in loans and advances.

Earlier, the bank failed to recommend any dividend to its shareholders last year, as its profit dropped significantly.

Its shares have been trading on the floor price at Tk25.20 at the Dhaka bourse.

Rupali Bank

