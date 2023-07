State owned Rupali Bank's profit jumped 182% in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year.

According to the bank's financial statement, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.79 in the January-June period of 2023, which was Tk0.28 a year ago.

In the April-June quarter, its earnings per share surged 5 times to Tk0.42 against the same quarter in the previous year.