Runner Lube plans to acquire an 8.81% stake in Runner Auto

Stocks

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Runner Lube plans to acquire an 8.81% stake in Runner Auto

Runner Auto board has approved the planned purchase, which is subject to further approval from the BSEC

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 08:32 pm
Runner Lube plans to acquire an 8.81% stake in Runner Auto

Runner Lube and Energy Limited is planning to acquire one-third of Runner Automobile shares being divested by private equity investor Brummer Frontier PE II (Mauritius) Ltd.

Runner Lube will acquire one crore shares of its sister concern from the private equity fund, which is equivalent to 8.81% of Runner Auto shares.

Brummer Frontier, which was holding one-fourth of Runner Automobiles shares, is divesting its entire stake after a decade of equity injection into the country's two-wheeler manufacturing pioneer that also expanded its business in commercial vehicle and three-wheeler segments.

Runner Auto board has approved the plan and it would be subject to further approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the listed company stated in their public disclosure. 

The price Runner Lube is going to pay for each Runner Auto share has remained undisclosed.  

Following the announcement, Runner Auto shares having a face value of Tk10 each jumped 5.5% to Tk54 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BSEC / Runner Lube / Runner Automobiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access