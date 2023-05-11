Runner to issue $25M sustainability bonds to fuel eco friendly three-wheeler business

Runner Automobiles Ltd has announced its decision to issue non-convertible guaranteed bonds worth $25 million, equivalent to around Tk265 crore, to augment its customer base through credit support mechanism for its gas and battery run three wheelers, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

"Runner Auto Internationally Certified Sustainability Bond" will be issued for seven years and the investors would get 8.5% to 9% return a year, it added.

Part of the money collected through the bonds would be used to set up a 4 MW rooftop solar power plant for its three wheeler manufacturing facility.

Local investment bank GreenDelta Capital will be the lead arranger and advisor to the bond issuance while DBH Finance PLC will be the trustee.

The bond will be privately placed among investors.

Runner Automobiles shares having a face value of Tk10 a piece were stuck at the floor price of Tk48.4 on Thursday.