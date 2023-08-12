Royal Capital chooses to launch its own order management system

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 08:31 pm

Brokerage firm Royal Capital on Thursday signed an agreement with Quant Fintech Limited (QFL) to introduce its proprietary order management system (OMS) called "Tradefast."

The advanced OMS aims to significantly enhance the brokerage firm's online trading capabilities, according to Royal Capital officials. The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the corporate office in the capital.

Clients will have the ability to trade from anywhere in the world and simultaneously trade on both the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges, providing increased flexibility and convenience.

In addition to trading features, "Tradefast" will offer investors comprehensive research tools, access to stock and market-specific news, a 24-hour order placement service, customizable alerts, market sentiment analysis, and sector-specific insights.

Established in 1996, Royal Capital is a member of both country bourses. It has gained popularity among retail investors due to its dedicated research efforts and stands out as a local capital market leader in utilizing technology to provide seamless brokerage services to its extensive client base.

The company's focus on technological innovation has led to groundbreaking features such as NID-verified online BO account opening, real-time online account information updates, IPO applications, and instant online fund deposits.

Quant Fintech Limited specializes in providing financial technology solutions.

In the current landscape, prominent brokerage firms are adopting their own OMS to enhance online trading experiences for clients using smartphones or computers. Additionally, various bourses have their own trading apps that cater to clients from all brokerage firms.

The signing of the agreement was conducted by Royal Capital's Managing Director, Munir Ahmed, and Quant Fintech's Managing Director, Nateq Benazir Ibn Minar. Quant's CEO, Md. Jabed Hossen, and other senior officials were also present."

