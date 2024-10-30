Robi logs Tk400cr profit in Jan-Sep quarter

Bangladesh's second-largest mobile telecom operator Robi Axiata logged a consolidated net profit jumped by 133% to Tk403 crore in the January-September period of this year.

At the end of September, its earnings per share was Tk0.77, which was Tk0.33 a year ago at the same time, according to its financial statement published today (30 October).

Robi shares closed at Tk26.20 today, which was 3.15% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.