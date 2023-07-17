Robi to gets loan $55 million from Axiata Group

The country's second-largest mobile telecom operator Robi Axiata Limited is going to get a loan for $55 million for three years from its owner Axiata Group.

The company's board approved the loan facility recently, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filing.

The company said, to secure the loan it did not require any collateral assets.

Robi got listed on the stock exchanges in 2020, and its shares were traded at the floor price of Tk30 each at the DSE.