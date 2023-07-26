Robi Axiata profit jumps 140% in H1 of 2023

Robi Axiata Limited—Country's second largest mobile telecom operator—reported that its net profit jumped 140% in the first half of 2023 against the same period last year.

During January-June, its net profit was Tk66.38 crore, which was Tk27.67 crore a year ago.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.13 at the end of June this year.

In the first half of this year, its revenue also grew by 18% to Tk4,887 crore from the previous year at the same time.

Its shares closed at Tk30 each on Wednesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.