Ring Shine Textiles' loss piles up in July-March

Ring Shine Textiles' loss increased in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal at the same time.

During the period, its net loss per share was Tk1.49, which was Tk0.94 a year ago, according to the stock exchange filing.

Its shares have been traded below the face value at Tk9.80 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Wise Star Textile Mills Ltd – a private firm run by listed Queen South Textile's managing director, will proceed with the takeover of the struggling Ring Shine Textiles after the approval of its general investors.

The board of directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to consider the proposed takeover of sponsor directors' shares of the company by Wise Star Textile Mills Ltd and its nominees.

The EGM will be held on 20 June this year virtually, said the company in the disclosure through the stock exchanges.

Ring Shine Textiles was the first big manufacturing company that raised Tk150 crore in fixed price method in 2019 when Professor M Khairul Hossain was the chairman of the BSEC. But after approval, the company could not do business properly due to numerous issues.