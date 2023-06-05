Ring Shine Textiles' loss piles up in July-March

Stocks

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

Ring Shine Textiles' loss piles up in July-March

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 11:51 am
Ring Shine Textiles&#039; loss piles up in July-March

Ring Shine Textiles' loss increased in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal at the same time.

During the period, its net loss per share was Tk1.49, which was Tk0.94 a year ago, according to the stock exchange filing.

Its shares have been traded below the face value at Tk9.80 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Wise Star Textile Mills Ltd – a private firm run by listed Queen South Textile's managing director, will proceed with the takeover of the struggling Ring Shine Textiles after the approval of its general investors.

The board of directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to consider the proposed takeover of sponsor directors' shares of the company by Wise Star Textile Mills Ltd and its nominees.

The EGM will be held on 20 June this year virtually, said the company in the disclosure through the stock exchanges. 

Ring Shine Textiles was the first big manufacturing company that raised Tk150 crore in fixed price method in 2019 when Professor M Khairul Hossain was the chairman of the BSEC. But after approval, the company could not do business properly due to numerous issues. 

Ring Shine Textile Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

4h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

19h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

19h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

2h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

16h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

20h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study