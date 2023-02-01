Renata's profit drops 36% in Oct-Dec quarter

One of Bangladesh's leading drugmakers, Renata Limited experienced a shrink of 36% in profit in the second quarter of FY2023 due to the raw materials price hike caused by the dollar crisis.

In the October-December quarter, the company's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk7.66, which was Tk11.89 a year ago.

At the end of the first quarter of FY2023, its EPS stood at Tk18.52, which was also 23% lower than the previous year.

The company also fell into a net operating cash crisis, it showed a net operating cash flow per share of Tk2.50 negative.

Its shares stuck on the floor price at Tk1,217.90 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.