Renata's profit drops 36% in Oct-Dec quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Renata's profit drops 36% in Oct-Dec quarter

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:48 am
Renata&#039;s profit drops 36% in Oct-Dec quarter

One of Bangladesh's leading drugmakers, Renata Limited experienced a shrink of 36% in profit in the second quarter of FY2023 due to the raw materials price hike caused by the dollar crisis.

In the October-December quarter, the company's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk7.66, which was Tk11.89 a year ago.

At the end of the first quarter of FY2023, its EPS stood at Tk18.52, which was also 23% lower than the previous year.

The company also fell into a net operating cash crisis, it showed a net operating cash flow per share of Tk2.50 negative.

Its shares stuck on the floor price at Tk1,217.90 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Top News

Renata Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

3h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

1h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

1h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

16h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

15h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms