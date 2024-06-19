Renata launches new drug in UK market

Renata PLC – one of the leading drug makers in the country – has exported its first shipment of Terbinafine tablet to the United Kingdom.

With the new types of drug shipment, the export basket of Renata increased to a total 17 products in the UK market, says Md Jubayer Alam, company secretary of the company.

"We received an order of around two lakh boxes with a value of £1.50 lakh," he added.

In the calculation of pounds with taka, Renata has exported its new drugs worth over Tk2.23 crore.

In a filing on the stock exchanges on Wednesday (19 June), Renata PLC said it has shipped the initial consignment of Terbinafine 250 mg tablets to the UK market, known by its brand name Terbimax in Bangladesh.

"The product is being supplied directly from the company's UK MHRA-approved facility in Rajendrapur, Gazipur, and will be commercialised under the livery of Renata (UK) Limited," the disclosure reads.

Terbinafine, an allylamine antifungal, is widely used for the treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail or fingernail due to dermatophytes.

The global Terbinafine market was valued at $614 million in 2023. Renata's product is also available in Bangladesh under the brand name Terbimax, says its officials.

Md Jubayer Alam said, "The demand for the new drugs in the UK market is very strong, and the market size for these products is growing day by day. As the company has started exporting, we hope the company will benefit."

Renata PLC, through its subsidiary Renata (UK) Limited, entered the United Kingdom in 2018.

Presently, several products are commercialised, with agreements in place with five distribution partners.

Renata (UK) Limited earned consolidated revenue of Tk7.71 crore in FY23, according to its annual report.