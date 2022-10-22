Renata declares 147% dividends for 2021-22 FY

Renata Limited, a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and animal health products, has recommended 147% dividends (140% cash and 7% stock) for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The decision was finalised after a board meeting of the company on Saturday.

During the fiscal year, the net profit of the company stood at Tk511.10 crore, which was Tk503.50 crore in the previous fiscal year.

An official of the company said on condition of anonymity that the company made remarkable revenue during the year, but it did not make a profit as expected due to cost of sales and dollar appreciation.

In 2021-22 FY, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk47.68, which is 2% higher than one year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk274.39 as of 30 June 2022.

The company has fixed the date of the Annual General Meeting which would take place virtually on 17 December this year. It has also fixed the record date on 10 November.

In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2021-22, the drug manufacturer posted a 7% growth in revenue and 16% in profit.

During the period, its profit increased to Tk135.57 crore, which was Tk117.08 crore a year ago.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, it touched the Tk500 crore mark in profit for the first time since its inception and paid 145% cash and 10% stock dividends to its shareholders.

Its current paid-up capital is Tk107.19 crore. The company recommended bonus share out of accumulated profit to utilise its retained amount as capital for the expansion of manufacturing facility.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited.

In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.

It got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1979, and is now exporting drugs to 27 countries.

Till 30 September 2022, sponsors and directors held 51.29%, institutional investors 19.28%, foreign investors 22.84%, and general investors 6.59% of the shares in the company.

The last trading share price of the company was Tk1303.20 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Thursday.