Reliance Insurance, Tallu Spinning to disclose financial statements today

Stocks

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 02:51 pm

Related News

Reliance Insurance, Tallu Spinning to disclose financial statements today

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 02:51 pm
Reliance Insurance, Tallu Spinning to disclose financial statements today

Two listed companies at Dhaka Stocks Exchange - Reliance Insurance and Tallu Spinning – will disclose their financial statements for FY2022 on Sunday.

Reliance Insurance will declare its dividend for the financial year 2022 at the company's board meeting that is set to be held at 2.30pm.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the company's earnings per share in the first nine months of 2022 was Tk4.89, which was Tk4.78 a year ago during the same period.

The share prices of Reliance Insurance on Sunday closed at Tk62.50, which was 1.73% down from the previous session at the DSE.

Meanwhile, Tallu Spinning's shares were stuck on the floor price at Tk9.910 each today.

The company is set to publish its first and second-quarter financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-23 at the board meeting that will be held at 3pm.

Earlier, it declared no dividend to its shareholders for FY2022 due to incurred loss.

Tallu Spinning / Reliance Insurance / Reliance Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

3h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

7h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

23h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday