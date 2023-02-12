Reliance Insurance, Tallu Spinning to disclose financial statements today

Two listed companies at Dhaka Stocks Exchange - Reliance Insurance and Tallu Spinning – will disclose their financial statements for FY2022 on Sunday.

Reliance Insurance will declare its dividend for the financial year 2022 at the company's board meeting that is set to be held at 2.30pm.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the company's earnings per share in the first nine months of 2022 was Tk4.89, which was Tk4.78 a year ago during the same period.

The share prices of Reliance Insurance on Sunday closed at Tk62.50, which was 1.73% down from the previous session at the DSE.

Meanwhile, Tallu Spinning's shares were stuck on the floor price at Tk9.910 each today.

The company is set to publish its first and second-quarter financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-23 at the board meeting that will be held at 3pm.

Earlier, it declared no dividend to its shareholders for FY2022 due to incurred loss.