Record-bound Indian stocks reclaim spot in world's top 5 markets

Stocks

Chiranjivi Chakraborty, Bloomberg
29 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

Record-bound Indian stocks reclaim spot in world's top 5 markets

Chiranjivi Chakraborty, Bloomberg
29 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India reclaimed its spot as the world's fifth largest stock market after losing that status to France in January, aided by a revival in Adani Group stocks.  

The market capitalisation of India stood at $3.3 trillion as of Friday, as Adani shares rebounded from a rout and foreign funds accelerated purchases. France lost more than $100 billion in market value last week as luxury goods makers such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Vivendi SE saw a sell-off on fears of a slowdown in China and the US.  

India is benefitting from a stuttering economic recovery in China that has seen overseas funds rotate money out of Asia's largest economy to Indian stocks. Foreign investors have added $5.7 billion worth of Indian stocks since the start of April, chasing stable earnings growth and aided by one of the highest GDP growth rates among large economies in the world.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Jefferies Financial Group Inc strategist Christopher Wood last week raised his weight of Indian stocks in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan model portfolio to reflect the disappointments in the Chinese stock market after a strong rally earlier this year.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index has bounced back more than 9% after briefly entering correction territory in mid-March, closing in on record high levels. A rebound in Adani Group's fortunes further boosted momentum after a court-appointed panel said it found no conclusive evidence of stock price manipulation as alleged by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani's 10 listed entities added around $15 billion to their market value last week to trim their losses post-Hindenburg's report to $105 billion from as high as $153 billion earlier.

Top News / Global Economy

Indian stock market / Adani stocks / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

22h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration