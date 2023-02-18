Reckitt Benckiser's dividend drops 40.60%

Reckitt Benckiser&#039;s dividend drops 40.60%

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) Limited has declared a 980% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2022, which is 40.60% lower than the previous year.

The global consumer brand had paid a 1650% cash dividend for 2021.

The Harpic, Dettol producer also reported that currency devaluation and price hike of raw materials brought down its earnings per share (EPS) by 18% to Tk139.50 during the year.

The net asset value per share (NAV) also fell by 12% to Tk176.80.

Currently, its shares are the most valuable shares at the Dhaka stock Exchange. At the end of Thursday's trading session, its shares closed at Tk4,760.70 each.

