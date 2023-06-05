Reckitt Benckiser shares reach Tk5,000 mark after a year

Stocks

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 02:30 pm

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC shares reached the Tk5,000 mark on Monday, after a year since 11 May last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

On the day, its shares' highest bid price was Tk5,050, whereas the lowest bid was Tk4,812.

Its share's last trading price was Tk4,999 each till 2pm at the DSE, which was 3.69% higher than the previous session.

The multinational pharmaceutical company paid a 980% cash dividend to its shareholders in 2022.

Reckitt Benckiser / Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh / DSE

