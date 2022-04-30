Reckitt Benckiser approves 1650% cash dividend 

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC approved a 1650% cash dividend for the year 2021.

The approval came at the 61st annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually on 27 April with the participation of all shareholders of the company, reads a press release.

Shareholders also approved the Audited Financial Statements for the same year ending 31 December.

Among others, Chairperson Rahul Mathur, Managing Director Vishal Gupta, Independent Director CQK Mustaq Ahmed and Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, Directors Pradeep Krishnamurthi, Afreen Huda and Sourav Mitra, Chief Financial Officer & Director Tanmay Gupta and Company Secretary Nazmul Arefin were present at the meeting.