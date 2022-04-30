Reckitt Benckiser approves 1650% cash dividend 

Stocks

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

Reckitt Benckiser approves 1650% cash dividend 

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 04:49 pm

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC approved a 1650% cash dividend for the year 2021.

The approval came at the 61st annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually on 27 April with the participation of all shareholders of the company, reads a press release.

Shareholders also approved the Audited Financial Statements for the same year ending 31 December. 

Among others, Chairperson Rahul Mathur, Managing Director Vishal Gupta, Independent Director CQK Mustaq Ahmed and Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, Directors Pradeep Krishnamurthi, Afreen Huda and Sourav Mitra, Chief Financial Officer & Director Tanmay Gupta and Company Secretary Nazmul Arefin were present at the meeting.

Reckitt Benckiser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

6h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

5h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

6h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

3h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

20h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

20h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year