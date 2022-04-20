RD Food’s sales, profit return to a near pre-pandemic level

Stocks

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:02 pm

Related News

RD Food’s sales, profit return to a near pre-pandemic level

Quarterly data showed that the sales and profits of RD Foods started to increase at the beginning of the current fiscal year, and continued the upward trend through March

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:02 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

The business of Rangpur Dairy and Food Products has returned to almost the pre-pandemic level as its profit grew 169% and sales jumped 35% in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturer of dairy and non-dairy products from milk, which got listed on the capital market in 2011, witnessed a drop in sales and profit in the last fiscal year.

Quarterly data showed that the sales and profits of RD Foods started to increase at the beginning of the current fiscal year, and continued the upward trend through March.

"The situation indicates that the company is recovering from the pandemic shocks as sales rebounded, which had declined in the pandemic time," said Yeasin Arafat, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

"Sales increased due to the improvement of the pandemic situation, at the same time the company marketed new products. Also, the new investment plan and business strategy helped it post a significant growth," he added.

During the July-March period, its revenue increased by 68.77 crores, up from Tk50.91 crore a year ago, while the profit rose by 168% to Tk10.37 crore from Tk3.85 crore. 

According to the company officials, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22, it saw a 204% growth in profit to Tk4.53 crore, and revenue jumped by 32% to Tk25.61 crore.

At the same time of fiscal 2020-2021, its profit was Tk1.49 crore, and its revenue was Tk25.61 crore.

In September last year, the company decided to invest Tk7 crore for buying machinery and was expected an annual revenue increase of 15-18% following the investment.

It had also launched four new brands of products.

RD Foods collects raw milk from rural areas in the northern parts of Bangladesh.

After processing the raw milk, it produces dairy products as well as non-dairy products.

Dairy products are UHT fresh milk, chocolate milk, mango milk, strawberry milk, banana milk, and ghee.

Non-dairy products include drinks, candy, toast biscuits, fried dal, Bar-B-Q chanachur, spicy chanachur, noodles, cup jelly, and potato crackers.

Top News

RD Food / Profit growth / Sales increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

10h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

27m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

52m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home