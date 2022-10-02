Raw material price hike eats into KDS Accessories profits

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
02 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Raw material price hike eats into KDS Accessories profits

Rafiqul Islam
02 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:02 pm
Raw material price hike eats into KDS Accessories profits

Skyrocketing raw material prices worldwide have dragged down the profit of KDS Accessories – a manufacturer of garments accessories – despite significant growth in its sales.

The revenue and profit of KDS Accessories – a concern of Chattogram-based KDS Group – grew by 44% and 5% respectively in the fiscal 2021-22 compared with the previous year.

The company declared a 16% cash dividend, up 1% from the previous fiscal year.

It will hold the annual general meeting on 24 November. The company has fixed 1 November to identify its shareholders for cash dividend entitlement.

According to sources in KDS Accessories, its revenue exceeded the pre-pandemic level in the last financial year.

"Revenue increased due to good demand for products from customers. However, profits have not increased at that pace as the global raw material prices have gone up drastically," Company Secretary Manjure Khuda told The Business Standard. 

"Global raw material supply chains have been disrupted, causing raw material prices to rise by nearly 55%."

In fiscal 2018-19 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the revenue of the company was Tk230 crore, and the profit was Tk13.84 crore.

The revenue increased to Tk319.96 crore in FY22, up from Tk221.79 crore in the previous year. And the profit after tax rose to Tk16.57 crore, a slight increase from Tk15.69 crore.

Due to the disruption of global exports during the pandemic, the company's revenue declined drastically. However, due to the decrease in coronavirus infection, the revenue rose thanks to an increase in demand for its products in the fiscal 2020-21.

KDS Accessories manufactures all types of garments accessories such as corrugated cartons, buttons, hangers, gum tapes and soft line printing products – labels, elastics, and offset printings.

It supplies materials to major retailers like Wal-Mart, Tesco, Decathlon and so on.

KDS Accessories went public in 2015 by raising Tk24 crore from the stock market through an initial public offering.

It has two factories in Gazipur and Chattogram. Using the IPO funds, the company established the third unit of its Gazipur factory.

On Sunday, its shares closed at Tk77.50 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Top News

KDS Accessories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

41m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets